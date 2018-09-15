Dundee's V&A opens its doors
The first members of the public have been allowed to see Dundee's V&A Museum of Design.

The £80.1m building, which was designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, is expected to attract 500,000 visitors in its opening year.

Entry to the museum on its opening weekend is only available to 6,000 winners of a free ticket ballot, with general admission from Monday.

