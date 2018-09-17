Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Resident tells of abuse at Lagarie Children's Home
Angela Montgomery tells BBC Scotland’s Disclosure programme about abuse she suffered at Lagarie Children's Home at Rhu in Argyll, which was run by the Sailors' Society.
-
17 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-45521894/resident-tells-of-abuse-at-lagarie-children-s-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window