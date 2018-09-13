Ben Nevis helicopter rescue
Helicopter rescue in Ben Nevis gully

A Coastguard helicopter rescued a walker on Ben Nevis in bad weather on Wednesday night.

Because of severe turbulence and poor visibility, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the helicopter had to be reversed into a "notorious" gully.

The man was on a ledge in Five Finger Gully, which has a sheer drop below and is known for climber fatalities.

