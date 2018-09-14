Media player
Taking Highland games to Kyrgyzstan
Highland Games athletes and pipes and drums from 19th Royal Artillery (Scottish Gunners) have taken part in the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.
The Nomad games took place in the first week of September on the shore of the Lake Issyk-Kul.
14 Sep 2018
