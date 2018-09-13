'He abused me and got away with it for years'

'He abused me for years and got away with it'
A woman has been telling how she was not believed when she revealed a man was abusing her as a young girl.

Edinburgh teacher Laura Lunn - who has waived her right to anonymity - was speaking after the conviction of David Scott, a serial paedophile.

Ms Lunn now wants others to come forward and report sexual abuse.

  • 13 Sep 2018