'He abused me and got away with it for years'
A woman has been telling how she was not believed when she revealed a man was abusing her as a young girl.
Edinburgh teacher Laura Lunn - who has waived her right to anonymity - was speaking after the conviction of David Scott, a serial paedophile.
Ms Lunn now wants others to come forward and report sexual abuse.
13 Sep 2018
