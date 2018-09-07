Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police probe Airdrie drive-by shooting
A man has died after a drive-by shooting in Airdrie.
Up to 10 shots were fired at a man during the incident in North Lanarkshire.
Gary More, 32, died after the attack which happened in Gartness at about 20:10 on Thursday.
-
07 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window