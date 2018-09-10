Media player
'Some mothers will bawl for days'
A dairy farmer tells how he has stopped taking calves away from their mothers in a departure from normal farming practice.
David Finlay, from Galloway, is trying to see what happens in an industry which has no need for bull calves.
Mr Finlay has been talking to Samantha Poling from BBC Scotland's Disclosure programme, as she investigates The Dark Side of Dairy.
Disclosure will be on BBC One Scotland at 8:30pm on Monday and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
10 Sep 2018
