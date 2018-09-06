Media player
Glasgow charity building on fire
A firewood charity in Glasgow which recycles trees destined for landfill has gone up in flames.
A large plume of smoke has been billowing from the Bullwood Project building on Nitshill Road since the early hours.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the alarm was raised at the single-storey building about 02:32.
No one was injured but a nearby primary school and nursery are closed as a result on Thursday.
06 Sep 2018
