Fire engulfs Hamilton car wash
A large fire has broken out at a carwash in South Lanarkshire, creating a plume of smoke visible for miles around.
Fire crews were called to the Sponge N' Hoses premises on Muir Street in Hamilton just after 05:35.
There were no reports of injuries, and it was believed no one was in the property when it went up in flames.
05 Sep 2018
