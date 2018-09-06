Can V&A Dundee be the new Guggenheim?

Video

Dundee is hoping it will replicate the “Guggenheim effect” with the V&A Dundee Museum of Design.

The Guggenheim in Bilbao opened in October 1997.

It has been at the forefront of the city's regeneration and a major factor in the city's emergence as a major tourist destination.

Ahead of the opening of the V&A in Dundee, people in Tayside are looking at the Basque attraction with interest.