Footage shows 'lice-infected wild salmon'
Video

It is being claimed that wild salmon returning to a river on Lewis are infested with sea lice originating from local fish farms.

Salmon and Trout Conservation Scotland said wild fish were ending up "plastered with hundreds" of lice.

Local salmon producers said they took fish health and welfare "very seriously".

  • 04 Sep 2018