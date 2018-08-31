'Any indyref vote should wait 20 years'
Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg says Scotland is entitled to another independence referendum - but not for at least 20 years.

Mr Rees-Mogg said any future vote on independence should wait a generation.

