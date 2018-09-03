Media player
'I thought I could trust my brain surgeon'
Jules Rose discovered something shocking had gone wrong with her brain surgery after being operated on twice in 2013.
It later emerged that the leading surgeon who carried out the procedures could have been harming patients for years.
03 Sep 2018
