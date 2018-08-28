Youth Urban Games in Glasgow

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parkour, skateboarding and BMXing - welcome to the Youth Urban Games
Parkour, skateboarding and BMXing - welcome to the Youth Urban Games.
Seventy people competed at the event, which was held in Glasgow at the weekend.
The Youth Urban Games were hosted by Scottish Canals, as part of Scotland's Year of Young People 2018 celebrations.
-
28 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-45335650/parkour-skateboarding-and-bmxing-welcome-to-the-youth-urban-gamesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window