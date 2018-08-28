Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Map reveals 'scourge' of coastal litter problem in Scotland
A map identifying litter hotspots along Scotland's coastline has been launched.
Aerial photographs of plastics and rubbish washed up and blown up on to beaches has been posted online.
The aim is to help organisations and volunteers involved in clean-up work better target their efforts - particularly in remote areas where litter often remains "hidden".
Those behind the project hope it will become an "invaluable tool" in the fight against marine litter.
The BBC's Lorna Gordon reports.
28 Aug 2018
