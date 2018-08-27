Media player
Hundreds of seals flee from dog walkers on beach
Police were called in after dog walkers caused hundreds of seals in Aberdeenshire to stampede towards the water.
The incident happened at Forvie National Nature Reserve near Newburgh.
The nature reserve is a protected area where signs warn people not to get too close to the mammals.
27 Aug 2018
