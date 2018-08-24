'I have not sexually harassed anyone'
Alex Salmond, the former First Minister of Scotland, has denied two sexual harassment complaints against him.

In an interview with BBC Scotland's Political Editor Brian Taylor, he admitted that he was "no saint" and has "got flaws", adding: "I have made many mistakes in my life, political and personal.

"But I have not sexually harassed anyone and I certainly have not been engaged in criminality."

