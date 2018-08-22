Media player
Nicola Sturgeon hails 'positive' deficit figures
Nicola Sturgeon has described a reduction in Scotland's deficit as "positive".
The first minister was reacting to the publication of the annual Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) report.
The Scottish government statistics indicated that the country's public finances had continued to show some improvement over the past year.
Ms Sturgeon was speaking outside Glasgow University, where a new teaching and learning centre is being constructed.
22 Aug 2018
