Funniest joke of the Fringe
The funniest joke of the Edinburgh Fringe

Comedian Adam Rowe says it is "a massive honour and a genuinely huge surprise" to win the funniest joke of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The Liverpudlian comic was chosen from a shortlist of 10 entries for the Dave award, now in it's 11th year.

  • 20 Aug 2018