Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How much tourism is overtourism?
Attracting visitors can be good for a community. But some people believe it can go too far.
BBC Scotland business editor Douglas Fraser has been looking at the notion of overtourism.
Here is the sequence from Sunday Good Morning Scotland, with presenters Bill Whiteford and Isabel Fraser joining in the discussion.
-
19 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window