The Fringe venue made from pianos
One of the more unusual venues at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe is made from pianos.

The Pianodrome, based in Edinburgh's Botanic Gardens, is the product of a crowd-funding campaign.

Sixty old pianos due to be discarded and burned were instead made into a 100-seat amphitheatre.

The team collected the instruments from a removal service in Edinburgh and took them apart by hand. After their run at the Fringe, they're hoping to raise the money to take the venue on a UK tour.

  • 16 Aug 2018