The Fringe venue made from pianos

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Edinburgh Fringe venue made from pianos
One of the more unusual venues at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe is made from pianos.
The Pianodrome, based in Edinburgh's Botanic Gardens, is the product of a crowd-funding campaign.
Sixty old pianos due to be discarded and burned were instead made into a 100-seat amphitheatre.
The team collected the instruments from a removal service in Edinburgh and took them apart by hand. After their run at the Fringe, they're hoping to raise the money to take the venue on a UK tour.
-
16 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window