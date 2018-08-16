Blue Peter at the Fringe
Here's one they made earlier - Blue Peter at the Fringe

Five former Blue Peter presenters have gathered at the Edinburgh Fringe to celebrate the programme's 60th anniversary.

The play Once Seen on Blue Peter reflects on key moments from the programme's history and features jokes and memories from behind the scenes.

It was the idea of former presenter Tim Vincent, and was written by Olivier Award winner Tim Whitnall.

Blue Peter is the longest running children's programme in the world.

