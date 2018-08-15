V&A Dundee from the air

Media player
Video
V&A Dundee museum from the air
Enjoy this beautiful drone footage of the V&A Dundee, which is due to open next month.
The building, which is designed by Kengo Kuma, will open to the public on Saturday, 15 September.
15 Aug 2018
