Study suggests drastic decline in mountain hares

The number of mountain hares on moorland in the eastern Highlands is at less than 1% of their levels in the 1950s, according to new research.

The study draws on data from one of Scotland's most renowned ecologists, Dr Adam Watson.

Conservation groups have called for an end to the "indiscriminate and ruthless" mountain hare culls.

Moorland managers say they find the report's conclusions "staggering" and at odds with their own experience.