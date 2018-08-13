Lack of radiology consultants 'is lunacy'

Video

Mick Brett has become all too familiar with the 120 mile journey he has to take from his home on the Isle of Eigg to see his radiologist in Inverness.

However, Raigmore Hospital is soon to lose its last interventionist radiologist and the health board has confirmed that in emergencies patients will be transferred to Aberdeen or Dundee.

Mr Brett told the BBC: "Having the radiology department without the consultant is like having a garage without mechanics and everybody turning up to have their cars mended - it can't be done. So, what is going to happen? It's lunacy."