'Radiologists regularly save my life'
Cancer patient Louise says radiologists regularly save her life

Louise Mackay knows first hand the importance of radiology intervention. She is a mother-of-four with terminal cancer and regularly contracts infections like sepsis. That is a deadly condition which radiologists can treat.

She said: "The radiology department is critical to saving my life - to having me be here with my family. It's terrifying as a patient to think that on the occasion where there will be another infection, I don't know where to go."

