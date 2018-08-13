Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'There are patients with cancer and no-one knows'
Radiology shortages in Scotland are leaving patients waiting so long that cancer is going untreated, a top specialist has warned.
Dr Grant Baxter, the Scottish chairman of the College of Radiologists says without rapid training and recruitment the service cannot cope.
-
13 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window