Fringe gala to raise brain tumour funds
Artists and comedians at the Edinburgh Fringe are to take part in a charity gala aimed at raising money and awareness for brain tumour research. It's been organised by Ed Bartlam, co-director of venue Underbelly, whose six-year-old son was diagnosed with a tumour two years ago.

  • 11 Aug 2018