Meet Scotland's new wee red pandas
Scotland's newest little red panda kits have been spotted with their mother at their Highland home.

The pair were born last month at the Highland Wildlife Park in the Cairngorms.

Images: Corinne Pardey, Alyson Houston and Una Richardson.

  • 09 Aug 2018