Glasgow evictions protest at Home Office

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glasgow asylum seeker eviction protest at Home Office
Protesters supporting two hunger-striking asylum seekers face police outside the Home Office building in Glasgow.
It follows planned evictions by contractor Serco of about 300 people who have been refused asylum.
A large police presence guided protesters off the roads and onto the pavements.
-
03 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-45063848/glasgow-asylum-seeker-eviction-protest-at-home-officeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window