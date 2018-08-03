Clyde Tunnel becomes sci-fi artwork

Media player
Clyde Tunnel in Glasgow becomes sci-fi artwork
Artist Robbie Thomson has filled the Clyde Tunnel pedestrian passage with lights, sounds and robots to create an immersive piece of visual artwork.
He created Portal for the Sonica arts festival - part of Glasgow’s cultural programme for the 2018 European Championships.
Portal will be open until Sun 12 August.
03 Aug 2018
