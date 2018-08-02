Lottery couple celebrate £58m jackpot

Video

A retired couple have won a £58m lottery jackpot despite the winning ticket being mistakenly ripped in two.

Fred and Lesley Higgins, from Laurencekirk in Aberdeenshire, matched all the numbers in the Euromillions draw.

The shop assistant initially told him it was not a winner, ripped up the ticket and threw it away.

When the machine then told them to contact Camelot, it was quickly retrieved from the bin.