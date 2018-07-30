Captive-bred beavers pair in the wild

Video

Two captive-bred beavers successfully pairing in the wild has been caught on camera for the first time following the Scottish Beaver Trial

Night vision cameras show male Harris and female Alba affectionately grooming each other at Knapdale Forest in Argyll.

Harris was born at the Wildwood Trust in Kent and Alba is from RZSS Highland Wildlife Park. It is part of ongoing work bringing beavers back to Scotland after 400 years.