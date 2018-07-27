Five dead after minibus crash

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Five dead after minibus and 4x4 crash
Five people were killed and five others injured when a minibus and 4x4 crashed in Moray.
The collision was on the A96, three miles from Keith on the road to Huntly, at about 23:40 on Thursday.
Police said one of the five injured had "potentially life-threatening injuries".
The emergency services were assisted by a coastguard helicopter. Casualties were taken to various hospitals, one being airlifted.
