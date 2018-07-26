'Taps aff' or 'taps oan'?

Video

A senior NHS health director believes Scotland will have to rethink its "taps aff" in the sunshine culture.

Professor Jason Leitch has advised people to be sensible during the current prolonged spell of hot weather.

The national clinical director says Scots may have to change their ways with more sizzling summers likely.

Not wanting to be a "killjoy", he said the "taps aff" culture might not be something that we should encourage too much".