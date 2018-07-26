Family's award after asbestos death

Video

A family have been awarded almost £250,000 after their mother died from second-hand exposure to asbestos.

Adrienne Sweeney contracted mesothelioma after coming into contact with dust from her husband's overalls.

William Sweeney, from Paisley, worked at the Babcock & Wilcox boiler-making factory in Renfrew in the 1960s.

Daughter Kay Gibson said the compensation gave her mother "the justice she wanted in life".