Seal pup interrupts Paddleboard lesson

Seal pup interrupts Stonehaven paddleboarding lesson
A curious seal pup interrupts a paddleboarding class at Stonehaven harbour in Aberdeenshire.
Seals and dolphins are common in the harbour, but it's not typical for them to get so close to human activity.
The unexpected visitor was filmed by Dave Jacobs, who runs Stonehaven Paddleboarding.
He said: "It's unusual for them to come so close. I’ve been going out here for 11 years and have never seen this."
25 Jul 2018
