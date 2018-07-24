Media player
'We have created a world-class golf destination'
The Trump Organisation has said it will submit a planning application for 500 homes at its golf resort in Aberdeenshire.
It said £150m will be invested in the development at the Menie estate.
The original vision for the golf resort included two courses a large hotel, and hundreds of houses and holiday cottages.
To date, one golf course, a clubhouse and a small hotel at the original estate house have been created.
The plans will be considered by Aberdeenshire Council.
Sarah Malone, of Trump International Golf Links, talks of the plans.
24 Jul 2018
