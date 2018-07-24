Alesha dreamed of being YouTube star

Media player
Alesha MacPhail dreamed of being YouTube star
The family of Alesha Macphail say their daughter dreamed of being a YouTube star.
Her mum, Genie Lochrane, has shared a video of Alesha vlogging about her love of pasta, asking people share it and make her daughter's dream come true.
Six-year-old Alesha was found dead after disappearing from her grandmother's home on the Isle of Bute on 2 July.
