Video

A man from Edinburgh has told BBC Radio 5 live that climbing Snowdon in a wheelchair gave him "that feeling back of getting to the top of the hill again"

Rich Osborn's spine was crushed in a diving accident.

Along with 14 other teams, he climbed the highest mountain in England and Wales with the charity Back Up, which helps people affected by spinal cord injury.

Rich, and fellow climber Ella, spoke to Anna Foster about the challenge.