Drone swoops in to spot missing climber
A climber has been describing the moment he was spotted by a drone after a fall in the Himalayas.

Rick Allen, from Aboyne, had been feared dead when he want missing on a solo climb.

He was spotted by Polish brothers Andrzej and Bartek Bargiel, who helped guide rescuers to Mr Allen's location.

  • 18 Jul 2018