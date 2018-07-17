Living in AI house helps disabled people
Dylan Bogue lives in an usual home in Dalmore, Alness.

Sensors monitor him as he moves from room to room, uses electronics or lies in bed.

This is a "FitHome", which has been specially designed to monitor the health of disabled people, using sensors and artificial intelligence to pick up signs of illness.

