Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anti-Trump protesters make their feelings known in Edinburgh
Thousands of people took to the streets of Edinburgh for the biggest protest in Scotland against US president Donald Trump's visit to the UK.
-
15 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-44838785/anti-trump-protesters-make-their-feelings-known-in-edinburghRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window