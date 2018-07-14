Media player
Trump takes to the Turnberry golf course
US President Donald Trump is playing golf at Turnberry during his private visit to Scotland.
As he spent time on the fairways of the Ayrshire links course, thousands of protesters took part in a march and rally in Edinburgh.
14 Jul 2018
