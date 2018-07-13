Trump Motorcade in Maybole

Media player
Trump motorcade travels through Maybole in Ayrshire
The US Presidential motorcade causes a stir as it travels through the village of Maybole in Ayrshire after his arrival at Prestwick Airport.
Donald Trump and his wife Melania are spending the weekend at his Turnberry golf resort at the end of a two-day working visit to the UK.
13 Jul 2018
