Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival marks 40th year
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival begins

The Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival has begun.

Now in its 40th year, the event got under way with music from the New Orleans based Soul Brass Band.

There are 140 gigs planned over the event's duration, with a particular focus this year on young musicians.

  • 13 Jul 2018