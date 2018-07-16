Video

This is Edinburgh's Sunday Assembly, described by its chair Mark McKergow as a "church with no religion".

The Sunday Assembly movement began in London in 2013. The people who founded it liked the elements of traditional worship and the community around it, but did not believe in God.

They created a movement which put together the parts they enjoyed without it being affiliated to any doctrine or religion.

The Edinburgh Sunday Assembly is the only one in Scotland. There are around 45 around the world, spread across eight countries.