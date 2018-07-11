Media player
What would you do if you ruled Scotland?
Two school pupils have won a competition to attend a dinner with Michelle Obama in Edinburgh.
Pupils were asked to submit a video on the topic of "If I ruled Scotland" for a chance to go to the event.
Melissa Croft, from Mearns Castle High School in East Renfrewshire, and Cerys Gough, from Langholm Academy in Dumfries and Galloway, were the lucky two selected by organisers the Hunter Foundation.
11 Jul 2018
