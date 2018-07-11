Dons fan gets Derek McInnes tattoo on leg

Video

An Aberdeen fan has had a large image of club manager Derek McInnes tattooed on his leg.

Neil Cameron, 32, already had the club crest permanently emblazoned on his body, as well as favourites from his other passion, Manchester United - including Sir Alex Ferguson who managed both teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham are among his other tattoos.

Mr Cameron said he wanted to honour the manager's contribution but says his mum did not know what to make of it.