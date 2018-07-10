Patients 'pinned to the floor' and 'bullied'
Carseview patients 'pinned to the floor' and 'bullied'

A BBC investigation is told face-down restraint was used violently and repeatedly at a mental health unit in Dundee.

Watch 'BBC Scotland Investigates: Breaking Point' on the BBC iPlayer.

  • 10 Jul 2018